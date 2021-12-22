Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.05. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.09.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.29. 612,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.60. Fiverr International has a one year low of $108.19 and a one year high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

