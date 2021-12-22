First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.86.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.