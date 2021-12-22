First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 18th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FDEU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 2,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,253. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.