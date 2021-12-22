First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Cut by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,306,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

