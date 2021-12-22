First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Cut by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 0.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.30.

