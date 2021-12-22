First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.91. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 525.1% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

