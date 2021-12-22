First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

