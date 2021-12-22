First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of AG opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

