First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) versus Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Financial Review

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 18.52 $195.99 million $1.86 34.23 Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 16.89 $123.91 million $1.19 144.96

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Camden Property Trust. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 8 0 2.73 Camden Property Trust 0 5 14 0 2.74

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $50.94, suggesting a potential downside of 20.00%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $160.19, suggesting a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust pays out 279.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 51.46% 12.01% 6.22% Camden Property Trust 10.93% 3.26% 1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Camden Property Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

