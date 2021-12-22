First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Sells $641,200.00 in Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after acquiring an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,090,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after purchasing an additional 226,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.48.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

