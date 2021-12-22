First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $24.93

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $25.48. First Foundation shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 962 shares changing hands.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Foundation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Foundation by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Foundation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

