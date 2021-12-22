First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

