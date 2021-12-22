First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Gap Up to $766.02

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $766.02, but opened at $810.00. First Citizens BancShares shares last traded at $780.01, with a volume of 1,959 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $832.55.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

