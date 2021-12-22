First Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.24. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.