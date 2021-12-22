Financial Review: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) vs. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Momentive Global and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67

Momentive Global presently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 173.39%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.30%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than EverQuote.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02% EverQuote -3.56% -18.71% -10.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.03 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -29.76 EverQuote $346.93 million 1.38 -$11.20 million ($0.51) -31.75

EverQuote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EverQuote beats Momentive Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

