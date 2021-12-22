FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce $42.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.00 million and the highest is $51.20 million. FibroGen reported sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $261.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $206.33 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $295.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 297.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,862. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.