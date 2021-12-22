Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.