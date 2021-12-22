Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FLMN. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $393.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

