FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $468.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $468.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FDS. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.40.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $474.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.16. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $476.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

