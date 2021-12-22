Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

