Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,150 shares of company stock worth $16,198,568. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

