EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVOP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

EVOP stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

