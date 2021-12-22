EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.97

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

