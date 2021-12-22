EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EVI opened at $30.41 on Monday. EVI Industries has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $401.72 million, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.73.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter.

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $45,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 53.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 117.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 243,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

