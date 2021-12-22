EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 9.2%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares dropped 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 51,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,833,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter worth about $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $5,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

