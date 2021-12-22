Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.00.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $263.07. 311,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.83 and its 200-day moving average is $261.48. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.