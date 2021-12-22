Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 232,365 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,243.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,927 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,600. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

