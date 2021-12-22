Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 37.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.