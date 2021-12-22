Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Cuts Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Cass Information Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth $309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 27.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 276,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 109.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,646. The stock has a market cap of $562.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

