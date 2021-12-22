Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.79% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 0.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 417,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NWPX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $29,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,713 shares of company stock worth $141,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NWPX traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,924. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $290.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.