Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $32.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

