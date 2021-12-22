Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $32.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 19,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,867. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

