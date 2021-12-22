Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from €49.00 ($55.06) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,134. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

