Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $847.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $34.51 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $677.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.61. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

