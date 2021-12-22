Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.35

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$65.35 and last traded at C$65.61, with a volume of 17666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 8.8934696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,639,042.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,580.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

