EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Decreased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,516,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $10,884,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

