Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading 3.7% Higher

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the provision of consumer and business-grade internet access; and wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service provider, web hosting and ancillary services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

