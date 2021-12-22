Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Shares of EBF opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. Ennis has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Get Ennis alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ennis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.