Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Engagement Labs Inc. (CVE:EL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 45000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04.

Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers TotalSocial, a data and analytics platform that combines online and offline actionable data with predictive analytics to grow brand.

