Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,392. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.