Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Boosted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 282.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 337,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.