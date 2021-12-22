Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Down 2.4%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 837 ($11.06) and last traded at GBX 852 ($11.26). Approximately 73,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 229,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 873 ($11.53).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENOG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.85) target price on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,250 ($16.51) to GBX 1,180 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.85) target price on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 893.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 788.22.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

