Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $426,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.03%. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

