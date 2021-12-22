Elliott Opportunity II Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 27th (OTCMKTS:EOCWU)

Elliott Opportunity II’s (OTCMKTS:EOCWU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Elliott Opportunity II had issued 53,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $530,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Elliott Opportunity II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EOCWU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

