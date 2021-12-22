Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $305.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $264.88 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.77. The company has a market capitalization of $253.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,332,000 after acquiring an additional 69,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

