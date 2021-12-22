Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $10,770.98 and $97.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00086582 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.