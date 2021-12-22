Edward J. Shoen Acquires 14,750 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $710.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.89. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $439.70 and a 1-year high of $769.90.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AMERCO
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
