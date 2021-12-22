Edward J. Shoen Acquires 14,750 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $710.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.89. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $439.70 and a 1-year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

