Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.22. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

