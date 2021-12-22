Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCIC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $34,531,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,576 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,256,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.