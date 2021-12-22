Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,084 Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,084 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,738,000.

NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

